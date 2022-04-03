How to watch the 64th Grammy Awards live online and on TV?

The Grammy Award, also termed Grammys, is an award represented by the Recording Academy. It recognizes ‘Outstanding Achievement in the music industry’. The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks’ major music awards held annually (before the Billboard Music Awards in Summer, and the American Music Awards in Fall). As the event is slated to be held soon, the fans residing in India, as well as in other countries, must be wondering where to live stream the highly-anticipated event. Here’s everything you need to know about Grammys 2022.

Grammys 2022 Live Streaming

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place on 3 April in Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. On the other hand, the Grammys 2022 Live Streaming in India will begin at 5:30 am…