How to Watch the Final Four of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament – NBC Chicago

How to Watch the Final Four of the Men’s NCAA Tournament originally appeared NBC Sports Chicago

And then there were four.

villanova, Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are the four remaining teams in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Four teams have won four games at the Big Dance and made it to the Final Four and are now just two wins away from the national championship.

Here’s everything you need to know before the March Madness action continues in the Final Four:

Where is the Final Four for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2022 Final Four will be played in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

This is the third consecutive Final Four that will be held at the NFL Stadium after…