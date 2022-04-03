How to Watch the Grammys: Timings, Channels and More

The 64th Grammys are set in Las Vegas this year as Covid-19 cases surged ahead of January. Expect performances from Silk Sonic (Joe Bruno Mars and Anderson. Culinary Group), John Legend and Carrie Underwood, along with performances from Gen Z stars and nominees Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and perennial winner Billie Eilish.
When: April 3 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: CBS/Paramount+/Most Live TV Services
if you have cable
It’s easy – turn on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. (Sorry, red carpet fans — looks like “60 Minutes” air intake already. You may have to get your fix via E! Or any other channel.)
If you No cable is
If you are a cord cutter and subscribe to live TV services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TVOf course, you should be able to access the Grammys through those apps. Check again with your…
