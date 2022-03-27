How to Watch the Program and Celebrations on Television and Online

5 movies that won the most Oscars in history 0:48

<br /> <br />

(CNN Spain) – The most important night in Hollywood, the Oscars, will happen in the blink of an eye. If you’re a fan of these concerts or you just want to see if your cinematic spirit is on par with the Academy’s members, you’ll want to know how to tune in to the ceremony.

There are many ways to watch the Oscars but it depends on the country you tune into.

How to watch Oscars in USA?

If you read us from the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC. You should check with your cable subscriber company, or open television listings,…