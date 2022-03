January 19, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart watches a game against Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY SPORTS

Here’s how you can watch the UNC women’s basketball team from top seed South Carolina on Friday night.

The red-hot North Carolina women’s basketball event is set to take on top seed South Carolina Gamecock in Sweet 16 on Friday night. If they want to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014, they’ll have to bring their A-game to Greensboro Coliseum, because…