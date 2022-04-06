How to watch UCL match in India, US & UK?

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are up against each other in the Leg 1 match of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The match will mark the return of Champions League action as Liverpool and Benfica will headline another quarterfinal match tonight. However, the Man City vs Atletico Madrid match is a much-anticipated clash as it will feature two teams that play with different styles.

City manager Pep Guardiola is commonly known for his aggressive approach during matches, which is the opposite of Simeone’s defensive shield. At the same tie, Guardiola will be also eyeing his first UCL winner’s trophy as the head coach of City after losing out on it last year, following their loss to Chelsea in the finals. Talking about the…