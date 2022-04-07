How to watch UEFA Europa League in India, US & UK?

After two enthralling days of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, it is time for the last eight of the UEFA Europa League with some top teams in action. Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are all set to host La Liga giants Barcelona at Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday night. The match will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 8.

Ahead of what promises to be an intriguing encounter, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Europa League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live stream details.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the…