How to watch Wizards in Hawkes on a Wednesday night?

Last season, the Atlanta Hawks surprised everyone by claiming a 5-seed in the Eastern Conference and going to the Eastern Conference Finals, losing in six games to the eventual champions at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young continues to grow into a sensational talent and while he has yet another All-Star season, the Hawks have been pretty mediocre, finding themselves through play-in tournaments to earn a playoff spot. Used to be.

Continuity has been hard to come by in Atlanta this season, and playing their second game in as many nights on Wednesday, the Hawks will have to play well to secure a win against the Washington Wizards, who have nothing to lose.

The Wizards have already been relegated from post-season controversy and with some key players exiting, others have…