How UConn Women’s Basketball will work its way to Final Four win at Stanford

With 7:35 left in the fourth quarter against Stanford, Olivia Nelson-Ododa gave Yukon a leading eight-point lead.

The first free throw took an almost straight path to the basket – a line drive that somehow ran through the cylinder. The other hit the front of the rim and took a friendly bounce that rolled into the net.

“Two free throws, one was like a bullet, and the other hit the bottom of the rim and somehow rolled over and went in,” Geno Auriemma said postgame. “I don’t want to say ‘God’s hand,’ but there was definite interference for the two of them to go in.”

While neither were pretty, they got the job done – a perfect representation of the Huskies’ 63-58 win over Stanford in the last four….