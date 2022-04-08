How was Friday for the F1 2022 Australian GP?

By far the dominant team of the World Championship, Ferrari also made their Australian Grand Prix debut, with Carlos Sainz Jr leading a one-two in FP1 and Charles Leclerc leading in FP2 in tough conditions.

The Albert Park track was modified to be more of a spectacle in terms of overtaking and speed, making it quite a challenge for drivers who, in addition to the complications encountered in the new 2022 cars, suffered from a lack of grip and new lines. . , Heavy.

Despite not regretting any accidents, it was interrupted on day one with three red flags in the first and second sessions: one due to the breakdown of Vettel’s Mercedes engine and two due to…


