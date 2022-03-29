How was Mauricio Macri’s debut at the Bridge World Championship? , Two matches, a necklace and a strange way of wearing a niqab: the balance of the first day of competition

Miles and Card Games, This appears to be the routine of Mauricio Macri, who, after receiving another authorization to leave the country despite a charge of illegal espionage from Judge Julian Ercolini, Decided to visit Europe, USA and Qatar, The first stop was Italy, especially for its participation in the Bridge World Championships. And this Monday was the debut in the competition.

The founder of PRO played two games (one loss and one win), although the most notable photographic record was, This is how in the image that the World Bridge Federation uploaded to its website, you can see the former president resting on a deck of cards. As per regulation, players are required to wear masks, however in the case of McCree,…