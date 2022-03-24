How We Think It’ll Play Out

Oh! That is the matter. It’s the final Mexico vs USA soccer match in World Cup qualifying that really matters. Thereafter, teams will be given automatic berths to the (presumably) 2026 World Cup as the CONCACAF qualifiers are largely meaningless, when FIFA has expanded the field to 48 teams.

But now, this Mexico vs USA soccer match is the biggest sporting event in the world this month – or at least in North America.

Mexico hosts the U.S. men’s national team in an important World Cup qualifying event on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca…