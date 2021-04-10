How West Bromwich Albion could line up against Southampton

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Bromwich Albion could line up in Monday’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they welcome Southampton to the Hawthorns on Monday evening.

The Baggies, who are currently 19th in the table, eight points from the safety of 17th position, will be without experienced defender Branislav Ivanovic against the Saints due to a hamstring problem.

Head coach Sam Allardyce is also sweating on the fitness of Dara O’Shea, who was forced off the field against Chelsea last weekend after picking up an ankle issue.

O’Shea is thought to be winning the race to be available, and it would not be a surprise to see the strugglers again line up in a 5-4-1 formation.

Callum Robinson came off the bench to score twice in last weekend’s 5-2 victory at Chelsea, and the 26-year-old could now be handed a position in the starting XI, potentially at the expense of Matt Phillips.

Conor Gallagher is also available, with the midfielder missing out against his parent club last weekend.

Okay Yokuslu could drop out of the midfield to allow Gallagher to return, while there will be another start in a forward area for Matheus Pereira, who also netted a brace against Thomas Tuchel‘s side last time out.

West Brom possible starting lineup: Johnstone; O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi; Furlong, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Townsend; Robinson, Diagne, Pereira

> Click here to see how Southampton could line up for this contest

Video prediction

Watch the Sports Mole Football Shorts prediction for this game below: