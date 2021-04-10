LATEST

How West Bromwich Albion could line up against Southampton

Avatar
By
Posted on
How West Bromwich Albion could line up against Southampton

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Bromwich Albion could line up in Monday’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they welcome Southampton to the Hawthorns on Monday evening.

The Baggies, who are currently 19th in the table, eight points from the safety of 17th position, will be without experienced defender Branislav Ivanovic against the Saints due to a hamstring problem.

Head coach Sam Allardyce is also sweating on the fitness of Dara O’Shea, who was forced off the field against Chelsea last weekend after picking up an ankle issue.

O’Shea is thought to be winning the race to be available, and it would not be a surprise to see the strugglers again line up in a 5-4-1 formation.

Callum Robinson came off the bench to score twice in last weekend’s 5-2 victory at Chelsea, and the 26-year-old could now be handed a position in the starting XI, potentially at the expense of Matt Phillips.

Conor Gallagher is also available, with the midfielder missing out against his parent club last weekend.

Okay Yokuslu could drop out of the midfield to allow Gallagher to return, while there will be another start in a forward area for Matheus Pereira, who also netted a brace against Thomas Tuchel‘s side last time out.

West Brom possible starting lineup: Johnstone; O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi; Furlong, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Townsend; Robinson, Diagne, Pereira

> Click here to see how Southampton could line up for this contest

Video prediction

Watch the Sports Mole Football Shorts prediction for this game below:

ID:442610:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3722:

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
856
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
852
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
819
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
796
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
779
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
746
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
706
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
664
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
664
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top