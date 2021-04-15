How will Sakthi save Mallika? Mouna Raagam

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Vijay television well-liked present “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s one other season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is steady with a leap of 12 years. This time viewers gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we noticed that Sruthi revealed the reality to her household. Now it’s will probably be see that Sakthi will admit Mallika in Hospital.

Within the earlier episode we noticed; Sruthi revealed to her household that she don’t like Varun. Kadhambari questioned her Doesn’t she love Varun? They fastened her marriage with Varun! Sruthi revealed to Karthick that she cherished Tharun not Varun. Kadhambari questioned her Didn’t she introduced present for Varun? Sruthi questioned her again why ought to she present to Varun on Tharun’s birthday? Karthick appologized to her for misunderstood her emotions. Sruthi left from there. Sakthi mentioned to Tharun clearly that she will be able to’t capable of settle for his love. She was not within the state to like anybody. She received’t go towards her mother. Tharun tried greatest to clarify her however Sakthi left from there. Parvathy suggested to Kadhambari hereafter take resolution with out rush. Sruthi got here there and knowledgeable to them that Tharun don’t have emotions on her. He proposed to Sathya infront of her. Sruthi badmouthed Sathya. She complained that she received’t permit them to dwell peacefully.

In At the moment’s episode we see; Sruthi says to her mother and father that she’s going to get Tharun in her life at any value. Karthick shocks to listen to it. Sruthi is blind in her love. Karthick advises to her however Sruthi is adamant in her resolution. Kadhambari assures to her that she’s going to get her marry to Tharun. She is going to make it doable. Karthick lashes out at Kadhambari for guiding Sruthi in mistaken path! Rukmani complaints that Karthick shouldn’t be speaking beneficial to Sruthi. Sakthi notices Mallika in unconscious state. Tharun comes there to assist Sakthi. She refuses to just accept his assist and runs out to deliver Auto. Sheela comes there and convinces Sakthi. She sends Mallika in Tharun’s automotive. Physician checks Mallika and asks Sakthi to maintain quiet. Kadhambari asks Karthick to fireside Sathya from job. Karthick advises to her love received’t come in the event that they pressure somebody. Kadhambari continues to be adamant in her resolution. Sakthi asks Tharun to go away from there. Manohar shares the reality with Sheela.

How will Sakthi save Mallika? Will Mallika stays in chennai after she will get acutely aware? How will Karthick going to information Sruthi? Will Manohar patch up with Karthick? Is Sheela plans one thing to break Manohar’s life? How will Tharun going to take care of Sakthi? Other than this When will Karthick learns the reality each Sathya and Sakthi are identical?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Keep tune with our web page for extra updates.