How Will Smith’s slap overshadowed Questlove’s Oscar moment

“Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Can’t Be Television)” winner of this year’s Oscar for Documentary Feature, was Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s lofty, spirited film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Some were surprised; There also seemed less to take notice. For those of us watching at the Dolby Theater and at home, Questlove’s speech was sunk between the shock and confusion of perhaps the ugliest moment ever during an Academy Awards broadcast.

If we all really watched Will Smith, beloved movie star and bet-the-farm favorite for the lead actor Oscar for “King Richard,” strike Chris Rock on stage, and then make a crude joke by Rock. After that curses him from his seat. About Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife? (We had.) Will Smith be…