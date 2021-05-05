How will Varun react to the marriage topic?: Mouna Raagam 2

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv popular show “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s another season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is continuous with a leap of 12 years. This time audience gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we saw that Manohar offered help to Sakthi. Viewers will see that Sakthi promise to Manohar

In Today’s episode we see; Mamohar says to Sakthi about his son Varun. He asks her to marry his son. Sakthi says to him that she can’t able to take any decision without her mom permission. Manohar says to her that he paid bill for her mother but she is backing off from her word. It’s unfair. Sakthi agrees to marry Varun. Manohar asks her to promise him. Sakthi promises to him. Manohar says to her don’t take him as a wrong person. He is not pushing her into a whole but helping her to lead a good life. She will understand it later. Sakthi is thinking about her beautiful memories with her mom. Doctor informs to Sakthi that her mom is out of danger now. Operation was success but she wants to be in under observation. Sakthi thank him. Sakthi informs to Karthick about her mom’s health. He apologise to her for not able to help her. Sakthi thank him for trying to help her. Sruthi lashes out at Karthick for supporting Sathya. She informs to him that she spoiled her life. Karthick tries his best to convince her. Manohar informs to Sheela that Sathya agreed to marry Varun.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Manohar will question Varun his view about Sathya? Varun will say to him she is a good girl. He will say that Sathya saved him and advised to him. If she is not there then he would have take wrong decision in his life. Manohar will question him will he marry her? Varun will ask him to don’t take this topic again? Manohar will explain to him that he fears to marry reason that girl will leave him after knowing the truth. But here he already informed everything to that girl. Varun will ask to him will she agree to marry him? Manohar will inform him that Sathya agreed to marry him.

What will happen next? How will Varun react to this marriage decision? Will he agree to marry Sathya? How will Mallika react to this news?

