Howard vs. Delaware State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Howard Bison vs. Delaware State Hornets Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Howard vs. Delaware State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Dover, Day

Network: Coming

Howard (0-0) vs. Delaware State (0-0) Game Preview

Why would hord win

The Bison have a group of key defensive parts. It begins with big-hitting defenseman Ray Williams, playing the roles of DB Rodney Dunnard and Aaron Walker, who could prevent the state of Delaware from cranking out a ton of big plays.

No, there may not be a lot of guys in front of Howard who can make plays behind the line and Quinton Williams may take a little time to pass with a big, talented veteran at quarterback, but hey should be a little better if offensive. Front can hold.

The state of Delaware didn’t live in opposition to the backfield a few years ago and probably won’t rock right out of the gate, but …

Why the state of Delaware will win

There are a lot of good parts that should develop in their TMT after 2019.

The Hornets were not getting the running game, but they were fine against the run.

They could not do all they could to explode bombs and make big plays, but managed to do a strong job scoring when they had a chance to finish the drive.

Expect an improvement offensively with a good set of skill parts and vice versa to get an attack with a better passing game, but…

What is going to happen

Both teams are going to have problems along the lines.

In a game like this in a strange spring season with such uncertainty, teams with strong defensive parts are going to benefit quickly – Howard has them in the secondary and has him in the linebacking corps at Delaware State.

The home side will slip into a fun defensive slugfest.

Howard vs. Delaware State Prediction, Line

Delaware State 26, Howard 23

Row: Howard-2.5, O / U: 50.5

