LATEST

Howe and Dyche backed to boss Palace as Hodgson tipped for boardroom role

Avatar
By
Posted on
Crystal Palace have never been in a relegation battle during Hodgson’s time in charge

Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche have been backed to succeed Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

Hodgson, 73, has maintained the Eagles’ Premier League status since being appointed in 2017, but is yet to sign a new contract with his deal running out at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace have never been in a relegation battle during Hodgson’s time in charge

AFP

Crystal Palace have never been in a relegation battle during Hodgson’s time in charge

And former Man City and England midfielder Trevor Sinclair has warned Crystal Palace that one bad managerial decision could send them back to the Championship.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity [for a manager] if Roy does decide to leave. What I would say is it’s a huge job.

“The way and the style Roy plays and runs that club, he’s maintained their Premier League status.

“A new manager might come in with all these great ideas and spoil that and might not get the required results.

“So they’ve got to be careful. It’s a Premier League club, but it’s one of those clubs that if you got a few decisions wrong, they could find themselves in the bottom three.

“So it’s a big decision for Crystal Palace to make.”

Dyche has been linked with the Palace job in the past

AFP

Dyche has been linked with the Palace job in the past

Sinclair insists Crystal Palace would be in ‘safe hands’ under former Bournemouth manager Howe or Burnley boss Dyche.

He added: “When you’re talking about Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche, you’re in safe hands.

“You might not still make the top 10, but you certainly wouldn’t be a candidate to go down.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Hodgson could be offered a boardroom role at Crystal Palace.

He said: “Roy has to have a big role at the football club anyway.

“I wouldn’t want to say to Roy, ‘you’re not being the manager’.

Howe, a frontrunner for the Celtic job, has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last summer

AFP

Howe, a frontrunner for the Celtic job, has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last summer

“I’d say, ‘Roy, we want you firmly involved at this football club, even as the director of football. You help the next guy who is going to come in for the next few years’.

“I’d like to think Roy would want to do that type of job. It’s a huge challenge at Crystal Palace and an exciting one.

“Their fans haven’t been excited about anything for the last few years.”

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top