Howe and Dyche backed to boss Palace as Hodgson tipped for boardroom role

Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche have been backed to succeed Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

Hodgson, 73, has maintained the Eagles’ Premier League status since being appointed in 2017, but is yet to sign a new contract with his deal running out at the end of the season.

AFP Crystal Palace have never been in a relegation battle during Hodgson’s time in charge

And former Man City and England midfielder Trevor Sinclair has warned Crystal Palace that one bad managerial decision could send them back to the Championship.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity [for a manager] if Roy does decide to leave. What I would say is it’s a huge job.

“The way and the style Roy plays and runs that club, he’s maintained their Premier League status.

“A new manager might come in with all these great ideas and spoil that and might not get the required results.

“So they’ve got to be careful. It’s a Premier League club, but it’s one of those clubs that if you got a few decisions wrong, they could find themselves in the bottom three.

“So it’s a big decision for Crystal Palace to make.”

AFP Dyche has been linked with the Palace job in the past

Sinclair insists Crystal Palace would be in ‘safe hands’ under former Bournemouth manager Howe or Burnley boss Dyche.

He added: “When you’re talking about Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche, you’re in safe hands.

“You might not still make the top 10, but you certainly wouldn’t be a candidate to go down.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Hodgson could be offered a boardroom role at Crystal Palace.

He said: “Roy has to have a big role at the football club anyway.

“I wouldn’t want to say to Roy, ‘you’re not being the manager’.

AFP Howe, a frontrunner for the Celtic job, has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last summer

“I’d say, ‘Roy, we want you firmly involved at this football club, even as the director of football. You help the next guy who is going to come in for the next few years’.

“I’d like to think Roy would want to do that type of job. It’s a huge challenge at Crystal Palace and an exciting one.

“Their fans haven’t been excited about anything for the last few years.”