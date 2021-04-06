HP Chromebook 11a With MediaTek Launched in India Specification Features Images

The top of the list of the laptop manufacturing company is HP and the company has launched its brand new laptop with the name of HP Chromebook 11a laptop in the market of India. The company launched this product amid the lockdowns in several parts of the Indian market. This Chromebook is essentially for the kids when they attended the online classes in the pandemic time especially for the kids of classes 2 to 7. The HP Chromebook 11a comes with the processor of MediaTek MT8183 octa-core with carrying a weight of above 1 kg. The laptop also supports the voice-enabled Google Assistant with support the free Google One subscription for a total of one year. Stick with us to collect all the latest updates about the laptop.

HP Chromebook 11a Price in India

The newly launched laptop named HP Chromebook 11a carries the price tag for the market of India is Rs. 21,999 and it comes with the colour variants of single Indigo Blue option and the laptop is open for sale through Flipkart. The laptop carries the one year of Google One membership which comes with the profits like 100GB cloud storage.

Talking about the specifications and features of the laptop then it runs on the operating system of Chrome OS with contains access to the Google Play store. The laptop comes with a display of 11.6-inch HD with 1,366×768 pixels IPS touch with the support of 220nits brightness with a colour gamut of 45 per cent and supports the screen-to-body ratio of 73.8 per cent. The laptop carries the processor of the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor which is paired with up to 4GB RAM with the storage of 64GB and an additional 100 GB of cloud storage with the support of the Google One. The laptop also contains 256GB of expandable storage as well.

HP Chromebook 11a Specifications Features

The laptop supports the weight of 1.05 kg with the battery pack of 37 WHr Li-Ion polymer which claimed that will give the user a battery life of around 16 hours. The laptop contains several supports such as a USB Type-A with USB Type-C for charging the device with an audio jack with the jack of a MicroSD slot. To connect the laptop through several devices there is a Bluetooth v5 with Wi-Fi 5 and carries the dimensions of 285×192.8×16.8mm. Stay tuned with us for more information about the laptop.