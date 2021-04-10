ENTERTAINMENT

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Price Features Configuration Specifications Review & Images

HP Chromebook x360 14c

The most popular and latest advanced technological electronic device manufacturing company HP has launched their brand new device with the name tag of HP Chromebook x360 14c with the processor of 11th-generation Intel Core. The newly launched laptop contains an exchangeable form factor that highlighted on earlier launched Chromebook x360 variants. The laptop comes with the display protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which contain the technology of fast charging and the company stated that the 45  minutes of charge will give the user a 0 to 50 battery per cent. The interchangeable Chromebook also adds a fingerprint reader with a supportive keyboard backlit and the laptop is basically for the students and workers who work from their homes.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Price

The recently launched HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) carries the price tag of Rs. 48,600 and the laptop is in the list of the coming soon and later the laptop will be available in the market of US via the website of Best Buy and official website named HP.com. The company still not revealed that when they will launch this laptop on the Indian market.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Specifications

The specifications and features of the laptop are that it supports the operating system of Chrome OS and comes with the display of 14-inch full-HD with pixel support of 1,920×1,080 LED and also supports the multitouch. The display of the laptop comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 5 with the support of a hinge which provides the laptop to transform into the tablet and the laptop comes with the processor of an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 which is paired with 4.1GHz with the 8GB RAM and supports the 128GB SSD storage.

To connect this device to several devices there is a port of USB 2.0 with two other USB Type-C along with the dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and with this, there is a microphone jack with a microSD card slot. The laptop supports the touchpad with the gesture of multitouch and for preventing the laptop from an unknown user there is a fingerprint reader carrying the biometric authentication. In addition to this, there is a stylus pen with the support of a backlit keyboard.

The laptop comes with a battery of 3-cell, a 58Wh lithium-ion polymer which supports the 45W charging with the help of USB Type-C and the speakers of the laptop are handled by Bang & Olufsen and comes with the dimensions of 321.56×205.74×17.78mm with a weight of 1.66kg. Stay tuned with us.

