HP Mukhiya Gram Kaushal Yojana 2021 – Check the amount / syllabus

HP Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana 2021: Himachal Pradesh Government On 6 January 2020 HP Mukhiya Gram Kaushal Kaushal Yojana was launched. CM Jai Ram Thakur had a conversation with Mukhyamantri Gram Kaushal Yojna on 1 July 2020 via video conferencing from Shimla. Now in the HP Budget 2021, some big announcements have been made about this plan. The scheme has been launched with the objective of reviving traditional handicraft, handloom, local artifacts, wood and metal crafts besides providing employment to rural youth.

Loading...

HP Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana 2021

In the HP Budget 2021, CM Jai Ram Thakur announced that one thousand candidates will be trained in the traditional arts of metal, stone and wood crafts under Mukhiya Gram Kaushal Yojana in the next one year. In addition, one thousand beneficiaries will be provided TMT under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana.

Loading...

Amount to trainee in Himachal Pradesh

The CM mentioned that the HP State Government was providing Rs. 7500 to the instructor and an amount of Rs. 3000 per month to the trainee. Now the duration of training has been fixed from 3 months to 1 year. A maximum of 5 trainees will be allowed to be trained in each batch. This MMGKY will go a long way towards revitalizing our traditional arts, crafts and culture apart from proving rural youth to be a great source of self-employment.

Loading...

List of Courses Included in Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has mentioned the launching of Mukhyamantri Gram Kaushal Yojana in 18 blocks of 4 districts of the state. Here is a complete list of courses that have been included under Mukhiya Gram Kaushalya Yojana which include the following: –

Loading...

Wood craft

Metal craft

Mandi kalam

Stone craft

Bamboo craft

Embroidery

Pine Needle Products

Pottery

Need of Chief Minister Gram Kaushal Yojana in Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur said that only the rural economy survived during the COVID-19 epidemic, which was indicative of the fact that these areas have a firm foundation to deal with any kind of incident. He said that efforts should be made to start rural development oriented schemes to benefit the youth so that they do not have to migrate from rural areas to urban areas in search of employment. Mukhyamantri Grameen Kaushal Yojana is an initiative for the development of rural people.

Loading...

Earlier on 1 July 2020, the Chief Minister released the poster and information booklet in connection with the Chief Minister’s Gram Kaushal Yojana. CM Jai Ram Thakur also interacted with several beneficiaries of the scheme. The main objective of the state government. The rural economy of the state was to be revived. The Chief Minister himself is showing keen interest in the development of rural areas.

Loading...

HP Chief Minister Gram Kaushal Yojana Budget

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Rural Development Department has launched several schemes aimed at the development of rural areas during the last 3 years. He said that Mukhiya Ek Bigha scheme has proved to be a huge success as around 3500 families have registered themselves to avail the scheme. He also congratulated the department for receiving the first prize in e-Panchayat.

Loading...

Online registration for skill development allowance / industrial skill development

The youth of the state can now register online for the Skill Development Allowance and Industrial Skill Development Allowance Scheme 2018. A counseling program will also be started for these beneficiaries. The state government will spend Rs 100 crore towards these allowances.

Loading...

Himachal Pradesh Government Schemes 2021Himachal Pradesh Government Scheme HindiPopular schemes in Himachal Pradesh:Apply for her care card onlineHimachal Grihini Suvidha YojanaChief Minister Yuva Swavalamban Yojana

Loading...

Employment in the private sector will be provided to 7,000 people through the Gar Employment Fair and Inter Campus Interview. This budget will accelerate economic growth by strengthening entrepreneurship and skill development initiatives; Tourism and infrastructure. Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board assisted more and more workers

Loading...

Vacancies in HP Budget 2021

The HP government has set a target of filling 30,000 functional posts in 2021-22. Here are the vacancies announced in Himachal Pradesh Budget 2021: –

Loading...

4,000 posts in various categories in Health Department

4,000 posts of teachers of various categories in the Department of Education

8,000 posts of Multi Task Part Time Workers in Education Department

5,000 posts of Multi Task Part Time Workers in PWD

4,000 posts of Para Fitter, Pump Operator and Multi Task Part Time Worker in the Department of Hydropower.

In addition to this functional posts of Police Personnel, Technical posts in State Electricity Board, Driver and Conductor in HRTC, Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Officers in Revenue Department, Officers in Animal Husbandry and Urban Bodies, Technical Assistants and employees for Gram Panchayats. Gram Rojgar Sahay, Zoya (IT), Teachers and Trainers in Technical Education Department and Class IV employees etc. will also be filled.

Loading...

Source / Reference Link: http://www.himachalpr.gov.in/%28X%281%29%29/OneNews.aspx?Language=1&ID=17999

Loading...

Save as pdf