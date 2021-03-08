HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Registration & Login at mmsy.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh government has started HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Online Registration & Login at mmsy.hp.gov.in portal. The state govt. has decided to expand the coverage of HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana 2021. In this MMSY scheme, govt. will promote self-employment opportunities for the youth and will encourage entrepreneurship. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana in Himachal Pradesh.

The state govt. in its Budget 2021 has approved the expansion of MYSY scheme which was firstly announced earlier in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet meeting. For Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana in HP, govt. is inviting online registrations on the official website at http://mmsy.hp.gov.in/. The description of CM Youth Self Dependent Scheme along with the complete registration process is given here, please check it before applying online.

HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Apply

The state govt. has started Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana in order to provide employment opportunities to jobless youths, widow and women candidates. Himachal Pradesh government will take the guarantee of loan provided to the unemployed. Resident of Himachal state whose age is b/w 18 to 45 years can set up manufacturing unit, service sector and businesses at a cost of 60 lakh rupees. The state govt. will provide capital investment subsidy at the rate of 25 to 35 percent, interest subsidy at the rate of 5 percent and other incentives, which are being provided by the industry center in the district.

All applicants who are willing to apply online by filling Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana application form can download the official notification. Such candidates can and read all eligibility criteria and application process carefully. Here we are providing short information about “Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021” like Scheme Benefit, Eligibility Criteria, Key Features of Scheme, Application Status, Application process and more.

HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana Online Registration

Step 1 – Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, you have to click on the link of Apply Online for Chief Minister Swavalamban Yojana

Step 3 – Then the HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana online registration form for investors will be displayed on the screen.

HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana Online Registration Form

Step 4 – Here enter the required details (Mention all the details such as email ID, mobile number, name, address etc. will have to be filled).

Step 5 – Click on “Register” button for the final submission of the application for Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana.

Step 6 – In this way you will be able to apply under Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana.

HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana Login

Step 1 – Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in.

Step 2 – On the Homepage, you have to click on the button of the Applicant login.

Step 3 – The Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana Login page will be displayed on the screen.

HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana Login

Step 4 – Now, you will have to enter the email id, password and captcha code.

Step 5 – Click on the login button.

Step 6 – In this way you will be able to login under Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Swavalamban Yojana.

Useful Tips for Applicant to Fillup HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana Application Form

Sign up by entering Email, Phone no, Password

You can use either email or phone number while login

Forgot password will send new password into your mobile number

Fill application with detail which is asked in form

Aadhaar and Name will match to the original aadhar no.

Be careful while selecting district applying for

Age must be between 18 to 45 year old

Type of activity is depen on your nature of your bussines

Qualification is beneficial for choosing industry

If you are graduate, post graduate or diploma must choose stream for the same

Land cost estimate will be mandatory

You can choose any bank in bank info

You must not be a defaulter in any bank

Document for Aadhar,Bonafide certificate,Age proof is in image format (Allowed Format-JPG,PNG / Size-100kb)

Land Record and PPR is in PDF format and allowed size is 600 Kb

After final submit you will not be able to edit or change application

With the help of bell icon you will know about the status of application

From security option you can update your password

Bank login Process

Step 1- Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in.

Step 2- On the Homepage, you have to click on the button of bank login.

Step 3- The Bank login page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4- Now, you will have to enter the user name, password and captcha code.

Step 5- Click on the sign in button.

Step 6- This way you will be able to login.

Process for login officer

Step 1- Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in.

Step 2- On the Homepage, you have to click on the button of officer login.

Step 3- The Officer Login page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4- Now, you will have to enter the user name, password and captcha code.

Step 5- Click on the signin button.

Step 6- This way you will be able to login.

An Overview of Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana

Name of Scheme Himachal Pradesh Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana (HP MMSY Scheme) in Hindi हिमाचल प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री स्वावलंबन योजना Launched by Himachal Pradesh State Government Intended Beneficiaries Jobless Youths, Widow, Women who wants to start their own business Benefits To empower youth to become self employed Scheme Objective To Promote self-employment Year 2021 Start Date 9 February 2021 Subsidy Rate 25% to 35% Scheme Category State Government Name of State Himachal Pradesh Post Category Scheme Apply Online / List Official Website mmsy.hp.gov.in Starting Date to Apply Online 9 February 2021 Last Date to Apply Online NA Apply Online Registration | Login Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana Guidelines Click Here Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Official Website Link http://mmsy.hp.gov.in/ Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana Overview

Eligibility Criteria for HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana

Here is the complete eligibility criteria to become eligible for HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021:-

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh.

Applicants must be between 18 to 45 years of age.

The applicant youth, widow or women must be unemployed.

Unemployed youth will get a 25% subsidy on machinery with an investment of Rs. 40 lakh in the industry.

Jobless women will get 30% subsidy with an investment of Rs. 40 lakhs on machinery in the industry.

Jobless widow will get 35% subsidy with an investment of Rs. 40 lakh on machinery in the industry.

The state government will provide an interest subsidy of 5% for 3 years at Rs 40 lakh.

Apart from this, the government will also provide land on rent to the youth at a rate of just 1%.

With this, the government will reduce the stamp duty on the purchase of land from 6% to 3%

List of Documents Required for Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana

Here is the complete list of documents required for Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana:-

Aadhar Card

Residence certificate

Pan Card

Passport size photograph

Bank passbook

Mobile number

List of Works Allowed in HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana

Here is the complete list of works allowed in HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana 2021:-

Computer Graphics & Data Processing

Equipment Rental & Leasing

Industrial R&D Labs

Industrial Testing Labs

Computerized design and drafting

Software development

Health care testing labs at village level.

Laboratories engaged in Testing of Raw Materials/ Finished Products

“Servicing Industry” Undertakings engaged in maintenance, repair, testing or servicing of all types of vehicles including Autos & machinery of any description including Electronics / Electrical equipment / instruments i.e. measuring / control instruments, television, Mobiles, transformers, motor, watches etc.

Servicing of Agricultural farm equipment e.g, Tractor, Pump, Rig, Boring Machine etc.

Weigh Bridges

Blue printing and enlargement of drawing/ designs facilities

Community kitchens for supplying food to hospitals, Old age homes, Orphanages , Housing and industries.

Beauty parlour

Health and fitness facilities

Desktop Publishing.

Flex Printing and designing.

Digital Photo labs / Photo or Video Studio with processing lab facility.

Call Centre using voice and Data Communications links.

Floriculture activities

Camping Sites activities

Trrekking services

Printing press- offset & Ietter press

Banquet Halls

Auto fabrication

Laundry & dry cleaning services

Eco tourism

Entertainment services including theatres, live bands &. other cultural services.

Adventure tourism

Camping equipments like tents, adventure sticks, tents etc.

Rafting

Waste disposal services

X-ray clinic

Event management services

Packaging services

Cargo operators

Fashion design

Storage and warehousing services

Commercial training/ skill development or coaching services

Technical testing and analysis service

Construction services other than residential complex, including commercial/industrial buildings or civil structures

Services by holder of intellectual property right providing intellectual property services other than copyright

Survey and exploration of mineral

Survey and map making service

Internet telecommunication services

Advertising services

Services incidental to manufacturing

Building-cleaning services

Printing publishing

Courier services

Motion picture and video tape production

Sound recording

Sanitation and similar services

Hospital services

Other human health services

Travel agencies and tour operators services

Tourist guides services

Recreational, cultural and sporting services (other than audiovisual services)

Supporting services for internal waterway

Storage and warehouse services

Marketing Consultancy

Industrial Consultancy

Typing centres

Photocopying centres (Xeroxing)

Industrial photography

Internet browsing/setting up of cyber cafes

Documentary films on themes like family planning, social forestry, energy conservation and commercial advertising

Teleprinter/ fax services

Coloured or black and white studios equipped with processing laboratory

Nursing services

Medical services

Governance services

Opening of Restaurant

Trade / Shops,

Traditional Handicraft.,

Biotechnology projects,

Rural Tourism

Projects in line with Gobar Dhana

Projects of Go-Sadan

Solid liquid waste management

Zero Budget farming units

Non conventional energy resources unit

HP Mukhya mantri Swavalamban Yojana (MMSY) Latest Update

Enhancement in the present limit of project cost from Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 1 crore under “Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana (MMSY)”. In addition, the grant limit on eligible plant and machinery is proposed to be enhanced from Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 60 lakhs. In 2021-22, an expenditure of Rs.100 crore is expected under the scheme.

HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana Expansion

Salient Features of HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana

The important features and highlights of this CM Yuva Swavalamban Yojana 2021 are as follows:-

All the unemployed youths between the age group of 18 to 45 years who wants to start their own business are eligible under HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana.

Project costing upto a total of Rs. 60 lakh would be eligible.

Jobless Youths will get subsidy of 25% on upto Rs. 40 lakh equipment, plant or machinery.

Unemployed widows will get subsidy of 35% on upto Rs. 40 lakh machinery, plant or equipment.

Jobless women will get subsidy of 30% on upto Rs. 40 lakh machinery, plant, equipment.

On Loans upto Rs. 40 lakhs, govt. will provide an interest subsidy of 5% for 3 years.

Govt. will allocate land to the candidates in industrial areas at concessional rates.

This Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana will ensure that adequate self employment opportunities are created in the state to reduce the unemployment problem. Moreover, each youth will be self sufficient and will become a job creater rather than a TMTeeker. The state govt. has made a provision of Rs. 100 crore for the successful implementation of this Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana in Budget 2021.

Banks to Provide Subsidy on Loan under Himachal Pradesh Swavalamban Yojana

Public Sector Bank

Regional Rural Bank

Cooperative Bank

Private Sector Scheduled Commercial Bank

Small Industries Development Bank of India

Advantage Himachal Pradesh for Business Flourishing

Tourism Attraction

One of best tourism state of India

Great places to visit for pristime natural enviorement

Tourist wealness across the world

Skilled Manpower

82.80% Literacy rate, is well ahead of the national avaerage at 74%

Highest increase in Technical institutaions over last 6 years

Total 3532 private educational institutes

Enabling Factors

Available land parcel

Available water resource

24X7 affordable electricity

Proactive Governance

Proactive faclitation and attractive policies

Simplified procedure and speedy time bound approvals

Strong industrial – zero tolerance policy

Helpline Number

Office Address: Department of Industries, Udyog Bhawan, Bemloe, Shimla -171001, Himachal Pradesh,

Contact Number: 0177-2813414

Fax: 2650657

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

For more details, visit the official website at mmsy.hp.gov.in

