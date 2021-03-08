HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Registration & Login at mmsy.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh government has started HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Online Registration & Login at mmsy.hp.gov.in portal. The state govt. has decided to expand the coverage of HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana 2021. In this MMSY scheme, govt. will promote self-employment opportunities for the youth and will encourage entrepreneurship. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana in Himachal Pradesh.
The state govt. in its Budget 2021 has approved the expansion of MYSY scheme which was firstly announced earlier in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet meeting. For Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana in HP, govt. is inviting online registrations on the official website at http://mmsy.hp.gov.in/. The description of CM Youth Self Dependent Scheme along with the complete registration process is given here, please check it before applying online.
HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Apply
The state govt. has started Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana in order to provide employment opportunities to jobless youths, widow and women candidates. Himachal Pradesh government will take the guarantee of loan provided to the unemployed. Resident of Himachal state whose age is b/w 18 to 45 years can set up manufacturing unit, service sector and businesses at a cost of 60 lakh rupees. The state govt. will provide capital investment subsidy at the rate of 25 to 35 percent, interest subsidy at the rate of 5 percent and other incentives, which are being provided by the industry center in the district.
All applicants who are willing to apply online by filling Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana application form can download the official notification. Such candidates can and read all eligibility criteria and application process carefully. Here we are providing short information about “Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021” like Scheme Benefit, Eligibility Criteria, Key Features of Scheme, Application Status, Application process and more.
HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana Online Registration
Step 1 – Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in
Step 2 – On the homepage, you have to click on the link of Apply Online for Chief Minister Swavalamban Yojana
Step 3 – Then the HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana online registration form for investors will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4 – Here enter the required details (Mention all the details such as email ID, mobile number, name, address etc. will have to be filled).
Step 5 – Click on “Register” button for the final submission of the application for Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana.
Step 6 – In this way you will be able to apply under Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana.
HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana Login
Step 1 – Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in.
Step 2 – On the Homepage, you have to click on the button of the Applicant login.
Step 3 – The Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana Login page will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4 – Now, you will have to enter the email id, password and captcha code.
Step 5 – Click on the login button.
Step 6 – In this way you will be able to login under Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Swavalamban Yojana.
Useful Tips for Applicant to Fillup HP Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana Application Form
- Sign up by entering Email, Phone no, Password
- You can use either email or phone number while login
- Forgot password will send new password into your mobile number
- Fill application with detail which is asked in form
- Aadhaar and Name will match to the original aadhar no.
- Be careful while selecting district applying for
- Age must be between 18 to 45 year old
- Type of activity is depen on your nature of your bussines
- Qualification is beneficial for choosing industry
- If you are graduate, post graduate or diploma must choose stream for the same
- Land cost estimate will be mandatory
- You can choose any bank in bank info
- You must not be a defaulter in any bank
- Document for Aadhar,Bonafide certificate,Age proof is in image format (Allowed Format-JPG,PNG / Size-100kb)
- Land Record and PPR is in PDF format and allowed size is 600 Kb
- After final submit you will not be able to edit or change application
- With the help of bell icon you will know about the status of application
- From security option you can update your password
Bank login Process
Step 1- Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in.
Step 2- On the Homepage, you have to click on the button of bank login.
Step 3- The Bank login page will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4- Now, you will have to enter the user name, password and captcha code.
Step 5- Click on the sign in button.
Step 6- This way you will be able to login.
Process for login officer
Step 1- Visit the Official Website of Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana i.e. mmsy.hp.gov.in.
Step 2- On the Homepage, you have to click on the button of officer login.
Step 3- The Officer Login page will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4- Now, you will have to enter the user name, password and captcha code.
Step 5- Click on the signin button.
Step 6- This way you will be able to login.
An Overview of Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana
|Name of Scheme
|Himachal Pradesh Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana (HP MMSY Scheme)
|in Hindi
|हिमाचल प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री स्वावलंबन योजना
|Launched by
|Himachal Pradesh State Government
|Intended Beneficiaries
|Jobless Youths, Widow, Women who wants to start their own business
|Benefits
|To empower youth to become self employed
|Scheme Objective
|To Promote self-employment
|Year
|2021
|Start Date
|9 February 2021
|Subsidy Rate
|25% to 35%
|Scheme Category
|State Government
|Name of State
|Himachal Pradesh
|Post Category
|Scheme Apply Online / List
|Official Website
|mmsy.hp.gov.in
|Starting Date to Apply Online
|9 February 2021
|Last Date to Apply Online
|NA
|Apply Online
|Registration | Login
|Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana Guidelines
|Click Here
|Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021 Official Website Link
|http://mmsy.hp.gov.in/
Eligibility Criteria for HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana
Here is the complete eligibility criteria to become eligible for HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana 2021:-
- Applicant must be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh.
- Applicants must be between 18 to 45 years of age.
- The applicant youth, widow or women must be unemployed.
- Unemployed youth will get a 25% subsidy on machinery with an investment of Rs. 40 lakh in the industry.
- Jobless women will get 30% subsidy with an investment of Rs. 40 lakhs on machinery in the industry.
- Jobless widow will get 35% subsidy with an investment of Rs. 40 lakh on machinery in the industry.
- The state government will provide an interest subsidy of 5% for 3 years at Rs 40 lakh.
- Apart from this, the government will also provide land on rent to the youth at a rate of just 1%.
- With this, the government will reduce the stamp duty on the purchase of land from 6% to 3%
List of Documents Required for Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana
Here is the complete list of documents required for Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana:-
- Aadhar Card
- Residence certificate
- Pan Card
- Passport size photograph
- Bank passbook
- Mobile number
List of Works Allowed in HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana
Here is the complete list of works allowed in HP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana 2021:-
- Computer Graphics & Data Processing
- Equipment Rental & Leasing
- Industrial R&D Labs
- Industrial Testing Labs
- Computerized design and drafting
- Software development
- Health care testing labs at village level.
- Laboratories engaged in Testing of Raw Materials/ Finished Products
- “Servicing Industry” Undertakings engaged in maintenance, repair, testing or servicing of all types of vehicles including Autos & machinery of any description including Electronics / Electrical equipment / instruments i.e. measuring / control instruments, television, Mobiles, transformers, motor, watches etc.
- Servicing of Agricultural farm equipment e.g, Tractor, Pump, Rig, Boring Machine etc.
- Weigh Bridges
- Blue printing and enlargement of drawing/ designs facilities
- Community kitchens for supplying food to hospitals, Old age homes, Orphanages , Housing and industries.
- Beauty parlour
- Health and fitness facilities
- Desktop Publishing.
- Flex Printing and designing.
- Digital Photo labs / Photo or Video Studio with processing lab facility.
- Call Centre using voice and Data Communications links.
- Floriculture activities
- Camping Sites activities
- Trrekking services
- Printing press- offset & Ietter press
- Banquet Halls
- Auto fabrication
- Laundry & dry cleaning services
- Eco tourism
- Entertainment services including theatres, live bands &. other cultural services.
- Adventure tourism
- Camping equipments like tents, adventure sticks, tents etc.
- Rafting
- Waste disposal services
- X-ray clinic
- Event management services
- Packaging services
- Cargo operators
- Fashion design
- Storage and warehousing services
- Commercial training/ skill development or coaching services
- Technical testing and analysis service
- Construction services other than residential complex, including commercial/industrial buildings or civil structures
- Services by holder of intellectual property right providing intellectual property services other than copyright
- Survey and exploration of mineral
- Survey and map making service
- Internet telecommunication services
- Advertising services
- Services incidental to manufacturing
- Building-cleaning services
- Printing publishing
- Courier services
- Motion picture and video tape production
- Sound recording
- Sanitation and similar services
- Hospital services
- Other human health services
- Travel agencies and tour operators services
- Tourist guides services
- Recreational, cultural and sporting services (other than audiovisual services)
- Supporting services for internal waterway
- Storage and warehouse services
- Marketing Consultancy
- Industrial Consultancy
- Typing centres
- Photocopying centres (Xeroxing)
- Industrial photography
- Internet browsing/setting up of cyber cafes
- Documentary films on themes like family planning, social forestry, energy conservation and commercial advertising
- Teleprinter/ fax services
- Coloured or black and white studios equipped with processing laboratory
- Nursing services
- Medical services
- Governance services
- Opening of Restaurant
- Trade / Shops,
- Traditional Handicraft.,
- Biotechnology projects,
- Rural Tourism
- Projects in line with Gobar Dhana
- Projects of Go-Sadan
- Solid liquid waste management
- Zero Budget farming units
- Non conventional energy resources unit
HP Mukhya mantri Swavalamban Yojana (MMSY) Latest Update
Enhancement in the present limit of project cost from Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 1 crore under “Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana (MMSY)”. In addition, the grant limit on eligible plant and machinery is proposed to be enhanced from Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 60 lakhs. In 2021-22, an expenditure of Rs.100 crore is expected under the scheme.
Salient Features of HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana
The important features and highlights of this CM Yuva Swavalamban Yojana 2021 are as follows:-
- All the unemployed youths between the age group of 18 to 45 years who wants to start their own business are eligible under HP Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana.
- Project costing upto a total of Rs. 60 lakh would be eligible.
- Jobless Youths will get subsidy of 25% on upto Rs. 40 lakh equipment, plant or machinery.
- Unemployed widows will get subsidy of 35% on upto Rs. 40 lakh machinery, plant or equipment.
- Jobless women will get subsidy of 30% on upto Rs. 40 lakh machinery, plant, equipment.
- On Loans upto Rs. 40 lakhs, govt. will provide an interest subsidy of 5% for 3 years.
- Govt. will allocate land to the candidates in industrial areas at concessional rates.
This Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana will ensure that adequate self employment opportunities are created in the state to reduce the unemployment problem. Moreover, each youth will be self sufficient and will become a job creater rather than a TMTeeker. The state govt. has made a provision of Rs. 100 crore for the successful implementation of this Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana in Budget 2021.
Banks to Provide Subsidy on Loan under Himachal Pradesh Swavalamban Yojana
- Public Sector Bank
- Regional Rural Bank
- Cooperative Bank
- Private Sector Scheduled Commercial Bank
- Small Industries Development Bank of India
Advantage Himachal Pradesh for Business Flourishing
Tourism Attraction
- One of best tourism state of India
- Great places to visit for pristime natural enviorement
- Tourist wealness across the world
Skilled Manpower
- 82.80% Literacy rate, is well ahead of the national avaerage at 74%
- Highest increase in Technical institutaions over last 6 years
- Total 3532 private educational institutes
Enabling Factors
- Available land parcel
- Available water resource
- 24X7 affordable electricity
Proactive Governance
- Proactive faclitation and attractive policies
- Simplified procedure and speedy time bound approvals
- Strong industrial – zero tolerance policy
Helpline Number
Office Address: Department of Industries, Udyog Bhawan, Bemloe, Shimla -171001, Himachal Pradesh,
Contact Number: 0177-2813414
Fax: 2650657
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
For more details, visit the official website at mmsy.hp.gov.in
