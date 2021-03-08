HP Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana 2021 for better road connectivity

HP Chief Minister Village Road Scheme 2021: Presenting the HP Budget 2021, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur proposed to spend an amount of Rs. 75 crores under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, it will accelerate the progress of road connectivity to the remaining villages and settlements. Proposed expenditure exceeds previous violations by 50%. Himachal Pradesh Government The scheme was first launched for the development of roads to connect villages across the state.

HP Chief Minister Village Road Scheme 2021

In HP Budget 2021, the State Govt. Has announced to spend Rs. 75 crore amount under Mukhiya Gram Sadak Yojana. The government first introduced this scheme in the 2016-17 fiscal budget of Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Objectives of Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the state government will develop road connectivity between villages / hamlets and cities. MMGSY will allow upgrading (up to the prescribed standards) of existing roads in districts where all eligible road settlements of specified population size have been provided with all weather road connectivity.

Need for Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Himachal Pradesh

The state government received complaints about partial connectivity due to non-construction of the last roads entering the center of the houses. The state government has launched a new scheme to provide better and easier facilities in villages and to reduce the lifestyle and economic development gap between cities and villages.

The state government has given Rs. 75 crores for the Chief Minister Road Scheme for the financial year 2021. Preventive maintenance of roads will be done using micro surfacing, bitumen slurry and fog-seal technology which will help keep them free of pot holes and in good condition.

An amount of Rs 50 crore will be spent on the W-Metal Beam Crash Barrier to increase road safety. In addition, in future, W-metal beam crash barriers will also be proposed for NABARD and PMGSY works.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Himachal Pradesh

The PM Gram Sadak Yojana, launched by the former Prime Minister of India, Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has proved to be a boon for the state. So far 2,896 works have been completed under the scheme covering 17,716 km long road. An amount of Rs 5,378 crore has been spent so far. The remaining 4,783 km of roads covered under the scheme were covered at a cost of Rs 787. 2,756 crores at various stages of execution.

Due to limited financial resources available with the HP government, expansion of the road network to this extent would not have been possible without this PMGSY. Work on 3,125 km long rural roads will be taken up immediately after the approval of the Shelf from the Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana III.

Announcements related to transport sector made by CM Jai Ram Thakur in Budget 2021

CM Jai Ram Thakur has made the following announcements regarding the transport sector in HP Budget 2021: –

CM covered about 5 thousand km of roads in all divisions of PWD in 2021-22 under the Output and Performance Based Maintenance Contract (OPBMC) / Performance Based Maintenance Contract (PBMC) to ensure better quality of roads.

The DPR will be finalized for the purpose of providing all-weather connectivity on the Sainz-Luhri-Auto National Highway during 2021-22 for exploring the construction of a 4-km tunnel under Jalori Pass. A feasibility study is proposed to explore the possibility of tunnels and long bridges on the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers to reduce travel time and road distance.

Under the Green National Highway Project, the tender process will be completed for the 105 km long Paonta Sahib-Gummaphidas bridge road and the Land Acquisition Award will be made for the 110 km long Hamirpur to Mandi road.

NHAI has started 4 lanes of 785 km of road on 5 national highways. Tenders have been invited for the first package between the Himachal-Punjab border for the Volcano to Kangra section on the Shimla-Matapur highway and the Sihuni section on the Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi road.

The 31-km long section on Keratpurnerchowk National Highway and 4-laning of 30 km on Takoli-Kullu National Highway will be completed during 2021. This will facilitate passengers on this important highway.

Progress of connecting Panchayats with roads in Himachal Pradesh

The CM had expressed our government’s commitment to connect every panchayat with the road in last year’s budget. The progress made in achieving this goal is as follows: –

There were 87 panchayats that were not connected to Motorable Road in early 2020-21.

During 2020-21, 29 panchayats were connected by motorable road.

The DPR has been approved to add 33 panchayats, work on which will be completed by 2023-24.

The other 15 panchayats are connected only by jeepable roads.

There are 10 panchayats, where there are delays due to lack of land, forest and other environmental clearances.

Recently a number of new panchayats have been formed, some of which may be linked to motorable roads. The CM announced that the newly notified panchayats and the remaining 10 panchayats would be connected in a timely manner. The Government of Himachal Pradesh has prepared a shelf of 27 roads with a cost of Rs. 641 crores and offered it for funds under the Central Road Fund. Work on these roads will begin immediately after being approved by the Government of India in 2021-22.

The Himachal Pradesh State Road Transformation Project (HSRTP) funded by the Tech Bank envisages upgrading approximately 650 km of road length for intermediate / double lanes in three trenches. Under the project, about 1,350 km long roads will be maintained and improved.

The first trench will be completed by June 2026. Barotiwala-Baddi-Sai-Ramshekhar Road in the first installment; Dadhol Ladur Road; Raghunath Pura-Mandi-Har Pura-Bharari Road; And Mandi-Rewalsar-Kalkhar road will be classified as intermediate / double lane roads.

Source / reference link: http://himachalpr.gov.in/PressReleaseSideMenu.aspx?Type=1&Data=28

