HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment 2021 (42 Posts) Mali Applications Form – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment 2021

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the following 42 (Forty two) posts of Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali. Candidates Can Check the Vacancy Details, Age Limit & Other Related Information From Below……

Origination Name HP Secretariat Name of Post Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali No. of Vacancy 42 (Forty two) Selection Process Merit List Last Date of Application Submission 06.05.2021 (15.5.2021 for Tribal Area of Himachal Pradesh)

Details of Vacancy :

Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali – 42 (Forty two)

Category No. of Posts General (UR) 19 SC (UR) 09 ST (UR) 01 OBC (UR) 07 EWS (UR) 04 Antodaya/BPL(SC) 01 Antodaya / BPL (OBC) 01 TOTAL 42

Age Limit :

18 to 45 years as on 1st January, 2021. However, upper age limit is relaxable for SC/ST/other categories of persons to the extent permissible under the general or special order(s) of the HP Govt,.

Pay Scale :

As per Govt. instruction issued from time to time.

Education Qualification :

Essential qualification: Should have passed Matric Examination or its equivalent from recognized Board of School Education/Institution.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of customs, manner and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh.

Application Fee :

Not Provided by the Department.

How to Apply for HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment:

Application form can be downloaded form the official website of Secretariat Administration i.e. himachal.nic.in/sa. No other application will be accepted. The application form duly filled alongwith requisite documents be sent through registered post/by hand to the following address:- Under Secretary (SA) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh Room No.307 (Armsdale Building, HP Secretariat, Shimla-171002.

Selection Process :

Last Date of Application Submission – 06.05.2021 (15.5.2021 for Tribal Area of Himachal Pradesh)

Important Link Area for HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment :