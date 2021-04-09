HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment 2021 (42 Posts) Mali Applications Form – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

LATEST

HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment 2021 (42 Posts) Mali Applications Form

HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment 2021 How to Apply for HP Secretariat Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali Vacancy 2021 How to Apply for HP Secretariat Mali Applications Form 2021 for 42 Posts HP Secretariat Frash Job Vacancy 2021 Check Eligibility Criteria Application Submission Last Date

HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment 2021

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the following 42 (Forty two) posts of Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali. Candidates Can Check the Vacancy Details, Age Limit & Other Related Information From Below……

Origination Name HP Secretariat
Name of Post Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali
No. of Vacancy 42 (Forty two)
Selection Process Merit List
Last Date of Application Submission 06.05.2021 (15.5.2021 for Tribal Area of Himachal Pradesh)

Details of Vacancy :

Frash-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali – 42 (Forty two)

Category No. of Posts
General (UR) 19
SC (UR) 09
ST (UR) 01
OBC (UR) 07
EWS (UR) 04
Antodaya/BPL(SC) 01
Antodaya / BPL (OBC) 01
TOTAL 42

Age Limit :

18 to 45 years as on 1st January, 2021. However, upper age limit is relaxable for SC/ST/other categories of persons to the extent permissible under the general or special order(s) of the HP Govt,.

Pay Scale :

As per Govt. instruction issued from time to time.

Education Qualification :

Essential qualification: Should have passed Matric Examination or its equivalent from recognized Board of School Education/Institution.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of customs, manner and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh.

Application Fee :

Not Provided by the Department.

How to Apply for HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment:

Application form can be downloaded form the official website of Secretariat Administration i.e. himachal.nic.in/sa. No other application will be accepted. The application form duly filled alongwith requisite documents be sent through registered post/by hand to the following address:- Under Secretary (SA) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh Room No.307 (Armsdale Building, HP Secretariat, Shimla-171002.

Selection Process :

Last Date of Application Submission – 06.05.2021 (15.5.2021 for Tribal Area of Himachal Pradesh)

Important Link Area for HP Secretariat Chowkidar Recruitment :

