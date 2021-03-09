HP Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarojgar (Parivahan) Yojana 2021 – Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar (Transport) Scheme Details

Himachal Pradesh Government Has launched a new HP Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar (Transport) Scheme 2021. In the HP Budget 2021, the state government proposes to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth. Now such unemployed youth can drive their vehicles and get route permits at concessional rates to earn money. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the HP Swarn Jayanti Gram Swarozgar (Transport) Scheme.

Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarojgar (Parivahan) Yojana 2021 in Himachal Pradesh

The road network in the state has expanded due to the construction of new roads under various schemes of the Union and the State Government. As a result, the demand for providing adequate bus services on these roads has increased. In Himachal Pradesh’s Budget 2021, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced the launch of Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar (Parivahan) scheme. In the scheme, the government has proposed to mark 18 seater vehicles, which are on identifiable routes, with no bus service by giving route permits to unemployed youth at concessional rates.

Strengthening Himachal Road Transport Corporation in Himachal Pradesh Budget 2021

The Government of Himachal Pradesh is committed to strengthen the Himachal Road Transport Corporation. CM announced to buy 200 new buses including electric buses to replace the old buses in 2021-22. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also announced to provide Rs 15 crore to Himachal Road Transport Corporation for better facilities and upgrading of bus stands and workshops. Regional workshop in Dharamshala.

The Dhali and Lakkar Bazaar bus stand in Shimla will be developed under the Smart City Scheme in 2021-22. The Chief Minister paid Rs. 377 crores for the Transport Corporation.

Swarn Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Parivahan Yojana Budget

Other steps for the transport sector in HP Budget 2021

Apart from the Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana, the Transport Department will take several steps for road safety and compliance with motor vehicle regulations in 2021-22. Administrative control of passenger and goods tax has been transferred by the government to the Department of Transport which will rationalize all vehicle related taxes under the single motor vehicle tax system. With this system the vehicle owner can

Pay taxes at one place.

The Transport Department will set up mobile automated testing centers at six identified locations for fitness testing of vehicles in PPP mode. Also, Department of Transport. Will introduce e-challan system using modern technology which will enhance road safety. Driving test tracks with modern facilities will be set up in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi and Kangra to provide quality training to drivers and to minimize human intervention in testing driving skills for issuing driving licenses.

Location tracking devices and panic button systems in public transport vehicles will be combined with the Command and Control Center for the safety of women and girls in emergencies.

Source / reference link: http://himachalpr.gov.in/PressReleaseSideMenu.aspx?Type=1&Data=28

