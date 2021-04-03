HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Conclude Soon for 200 Posts, Detailed Information Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Conclude Soon for 200 Posts, Detailed Information Here

HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to conclude the recruitment process soon for various engineer positions such as Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, and Instrumentation Engineer. The total number of positions to be filled is 200. Interested candidates can apply from March 3, 2021, to April 15, 2021.

HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Mechanical Engineer
No. of Vacancy: 120
Salary: E2
Education Qualification: Mechanical, Mechanical & Production

Post: Civil Engineer
No. of Vacancy: 30
Salary: E2
Education Qualification: Civil

Post: Electrical Engineer
No. of Vacancy: 25
Salary: E2
Education Qualification: Electrical, Electrical & Electronics

Post: Instrumentation Engineer
No. of Vacancy: 25
Salary: E2
Education Qualification: Instrumentation. Instrumentation & Control, Electronics & Instrumentation, Instrumentation & Electronics

HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021 Educational Criteria Details: Qualification must be a 4-year full-time regular engineering course from AICTE approved/ UGC recognized University/ Deemed University with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/ OBCNC/ EWS Candidates and 50% for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates, under the relevant engineering stream as mentioned above only
b) Wherever CGPA/OGPA or letter grade in a qualifying degree is awarded, an equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application form as per norms adopted by University/ Institute. A certificate to this effect from University / Institute shall be required at the time of the interview shortlisting stage.

Application Fees: Pay through Debit/ Credit card/ UPI/ Net Banking
SC, ST & PwBD: no fee
UR, OBCNC, and EWS: Rs 1180/-
Gateway charges if any (Application fee of ₹1000/- + [email protected]% i.e. ₹180/- + payment gateway charges

HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:
a. The selection process may comprise various shortlisting tools like Computer Based Tests, Group tasks, Personal Interviews, etc.
b. All the candidates claiming to fulfill all the eligibility criteria will be called for Computer Based Test.
c. Computer Based Test will be of objective questions with no negative marking and will comprise of 2 parts.
I. General Aptitude consisting of English Language, Quantitative Aptitude Test & Intellectual Potential test.
II. Technical/ Professional Knowledge comprising of questions related to qualifying degree/ Educational background required for the applied position.

Applications process to Begin: March 3, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 15, 2021

HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification: hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/2021

