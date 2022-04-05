Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport fans ask, ‘so this is official’. Watch | Bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, actor and musician Saba Azad on Tuesday. In the video, the duo is seen holding each others hand as they walked outside the Mumbai airport. Hrithik and Saba’s dating rumours started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together earlier this year. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to his ‘insanely amazing woman’ praise, calls him ‘my cute’)

In the video, Hrithik and Saba are seen hand-in-hand as they walked out from the airport gate. Although Hrithik and Saba have hinted at their relationship by sharing posts admiring each other on social media, they haven’t publicly acknowledged it yet.

Fans were excited to see the two together. One person commented, “OMG they are actually dating? I…