Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni go on a double date at Pooja Bedi’s Goa bash. See inside pics

Those who praised ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan for maintaining a strong relationship even after they’d split up will appreciate them even more, now that they’ve seemingly found new partners, and are happy to go on trips together. Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, and Sussanne and her rumoured boyfriend, Arslan Goni, were all spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. It was later revealed that been partying together in Goa.