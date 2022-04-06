Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad attend first party, made it official: View Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently made their relationship official by walking hand in hand from the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.



Interestingly, hours later, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also grabbed the attention of the paparazzi as she was seen holding hands with her rumored boyfriend Arslaan Goni at the Mumbai airport.

Reportedly, the four took off from Goa, where Sussanne threw a lavish party at the launch of her new restaurant, Vedro.

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi and Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali shared stunning pictures from Sussanne’s Goa bash on her Instagram.

Warning The actor was seen with his girlfriend Saba who were seen enjoying each other’s company.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Star…