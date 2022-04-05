Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad finally make their relationship OFFICIAL as they walk hand in hand at airport; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan has been creating a lot of waves in the industry for his personal life. Years after his divorce from Sussanne Khan, Hrithik has once again reportedly found love. Bollywood’s Greek God is said to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad and they are apparently going strong. While the rumoured couple hasn’t made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts have been speaking volumes about their growing proximity. And looks like Hrithik and Saba have finally decided to make their love affair official.

Amid the growing speculations, the rumoured couple was recently papped at the Mumbai airport. Hrithik looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he had paired with blue denims, a cap and a pair of white sneakers. Besides, he had tied a jacket at his waist. On the other…