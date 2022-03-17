ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan’s family takes great care of Saba Azad, niece sends Tasty Halwa – Hrithik Roshan’s niece sends yummy Halwa to Saba Azad see her story tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Discussion of Saba-Hrithik affair
  • The actress said this in happiness

For a long time, the market of rumors is hot with the news of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s affair. Now this couple should not say anything on the relationship, but smoke rises where there is fire. Means something is wrong between them, mercy! That is why Saba Azad is often seen referring to Hrithik’s family on social media.

Halwa from Hrithik’s house
It is said that every good deed is started by sweetening the mouth. For Saba Azad too, a delicious halwa has come from Hrithik Roshan’s house. The halwa decorated with desi ghee and dry fruits is so delicious that Saba made everyone’s mouth water by posting a picture on Instagram before eating. While praising the halwa, Saba has also thanked the person who sent it.

Holi 2022 OTT: Food dose of entertainment will be available on Holi, these films-series will be released

This pudding was sent by Hrithik’s niece for Saba. Referring to Tasty Halwa, Saba writes, Oh my goodness @surnika Yeh Halwa Hai. I am dying happily. Bless you sweet girl. Along with this, Saba has also posted Kiss emoji. Meaning, after seeing such a delicious pudding, what will happen, anyone’s heart will be tempted. Is not it? Well, on the occasion of the festival, what could be more joyous than that halwa arrived for Saba.

Happy Holi 2022: Rani Chatterjee played Holi with flowers, is going to give a big surprise to the fans

already praised
This is not the first time that Hrithik’s family has sent something for Saba Azad to eat. Earlier, when Saba fell ill, food was sent for her from Hrithik’s house. Seeing the love of Hrithik’s family in trouble, he could not stay away from him and he openly praised everyone on social media. Meaning till now I had heard that if you want to win someone’s heart, then feed him tasty food, but now these things seem to be true from Saba’s post.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

643
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
529
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
465
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
442
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
422
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
410
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
395
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
384
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech
384
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top