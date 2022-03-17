Hrithik Roshan’s family takes great care of Saba Azad, niece sends Tasty Halwa – Hrithik Roshan’s niece sends yummy Halwa to Saba Azad see her story tmov

For a long time, the market of rumors is hot with the news of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s affair. Now this couple should not say anything on the relationship, but smoke rises where there is fire. Means something is wrong between them, mercy! That is why Saba Azad is often seen referring to Hrithik’s family on social media.

Halwa from Hrithik’s house

It is said that every good deed is started by sweetening the mouth. For Saba Azad too, a delicious halwa has come from Hrithik Roshan’s house. The halwa decorated with desi ghee and dry fruits is so delicious that Saba made everyone’s mouth water by posting a picture on Instagram before eating. While praising the halwa, Saba has also thanked the person who sent it.

This pudding was sent by Hrithik’s niece for Saba. Referring to Tasty Halwa, Saba writes, Oh my goodness @surnika Yeh Halwa Hai. I am dying happily. Bless you sweet girl. Along with this, Saba has also posted Kiss emoji. Meaning, after seeing such a delicious pudding, what will happen, anyone’s heart will be tempted. Is not it? Well, on the occasion of the festival, what could be more joyous than that halwa arrived for Saba.

already praised

This is not the first time that Hrithik’s family has sent something for Saba Azad to eat. Earlier, when Saba fell ill, food was sent for her from Hrithik’s house. Seeing the love of Hrithik’s family in trouble, he could not stay away from him and he openly praised everyone on social media. Meaning till now I had heard that if you want to win someone’s heart, then feed him tasty food, but now these things seem to be true from Saba’s post.