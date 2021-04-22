Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky was seen having fun in the pool with Rakesh Roshan, Suzanne Khan reacted by looking at the photo

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s spouse Pinky Roshan has shared some images and movies whereas having enjoyable within the pool along with her husband from her Instagram account. On this photograph, Pinky is seen carrying a black monocony. Rakesh Roshan is seen shirtless. Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Suzanne Khan have additionally commented on their mother and father having enjoyable within the pool. The humorous factor is that Rakesh Roshan himself has given his response on the submit of his spouse. This photograph and commentary of Roshan Household has now gone viral on social media.

Within the photograph shared by Pinky with Rakesh Roshan, each of them are standing in the midst of the pool and posing. Sharing this photograph, Pinky wrote within the caption, “My companion for all times, I really feel proud to be referred to as your spouse.

Rakesh Roshan’s response

Commenting on this enjoyable caption of Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan commented, “My spouse Darling, remember that you’re with Mr. Charming!” Rakesh has additionally shared a wink emoji with the remark.

Hrithik – Suzanne’s response

His son actor Hrithik of Rakesh Roshan’s remark wrote ‘hahaha’ whereas clapping on his mom’s submit. It appears from Hrithik’s response that he’s very pleased to see this remark and photograph of his mother and father. Speaking in regards to the feedback of inside designer Suzanne Khan, she wrote on this submit, “Very cute and nice photograph”. Other than all this, Pinky’s niece Pashmina Roshan additionally reacted, writing “Hahaha the cutest”.

Pinky-Rakesh’s video

After the photograph, Pinky has shared a video of her, wherein she is seen rotating in an underwater spherical along with her yoga companion. Followers are very keen on this video of them. Watch the video right here …