ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky was seen having fun in the pool with Rakesh Roshan, Suzanne Khan reacted by looking at the photo

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s spouse Pinky Roshan has shared some images and movies whereas having enjoyable within the pool along with her husband from her Instagram account. On this photograph, Pinky is seen carrying a black monocony. Rakesh Roshan is seen shirtless. Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Suzanne Khan have additionally commented on their mother and father having enjoyable within the pool. The humorous factor is that Rakesh Roshan himself has given his response on the submit of his spouse. This photograph and commentary of Roshan Household has now gone viral on social media.

Within the photograph shared by Pinky with Rakesh Roshan, each of them are standing in the midst of the pool and posing. Sharing this photograph, Pinky wrote within the caption, “My companion for all times, I really feel proud to be referred to as your spouse.

Rakesh Roshan’s response

Commenting on this enjoyable caption of Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan commented, “My spouse Darling, remember that you’re with Mr. Charming!” Rakesh has additionally shared a wink emoji with the remark.

Radhe Trailer: Salman Khan kisses Disha Patni in ‘Radhey’! However is that this twist on this scene

Hrithik – Suzanne’s response

His son actor Hrithik of Rakesh Roshan’s remark wrote ‘hahaha’ whereas clapping on his mom’s submit. It appears from Hrithik’s response that he’s very pleased to see this remark and photograph of his mother and father. Speaking in regards to the feedback of inside designer Suzanne Khan, she wrote on this submit, “Very cute and nice photograph”. Other than all this, Pinky’s niece Pashmina Roshan additionally reacted, writing “Hahaha the cutest”.

In ‘Radhe’, Salman Khan’s ‘kissing scene’ made a ruckus, folks stated – brother was spoiled

Pinky-Rakesh’s video

After the photograph, Pinky has shared a video of her, wherein she is seen rotating in an underwater spherical along with her yoga companion. Followers are very keen on this video of them. Watch the video right here …

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
43
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
41
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
38
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top