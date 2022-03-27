Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad calls him ‘my cute’ as she preps for live show, he says ‘wish I was there’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan Comments often On Instagram post of rumored girlfriend Saba Azad. On Saturday, the actor re-posted a story that Saba shared on the photo-sharing app and wrote about how he wishes he was there with her as he gears up to do his show in Pune.

Saba shared a video from NH7 Weekender, a music festival in Pune. Along with the video, she shared, “Sunburnt and ready..” Hrithik re-posted the video and wrote, “Kill it you amazing lady.” He added a heart emoji to the statement. He also wrote, “I wish I was there for this.” Rocket…

