HS Track: Bergen Tech Boys Fifth at Bergen County Relays – TAPinto.net

ORADELL, NJ – Three second place relay finishes led the Bergen Tech boys track team to a fifth place finish in the Jack Yockers Bergen County Relays Friday and Saturday at River Dell High School.
In the overall standings, the Knights finished in a tie with Fair Lawn for fifth place with 42 points in the boys standings of Division A, finishing behind Ridgewood (119 points), with Northern Valley (96) Old Tappan and Northern Highlands Regional, rounding out the top three.
The Knights finished second in the 4 x 400, 4 x 800 and 4 x 1600 meter relays, each time behind division champion Ridgewood. Jordan Nelson jumped 5’6 to finish second place in the high jump while triple jumper Cole Goodman captured the triple jump title, leaping 44 feet to come in first.
The Lady Knights finished came in seventh with 12 points, behind Division A winner Northern Highlands, with 121 points. Ridgewood was second with 82 points and Northern Valley – Old Tappan was third with 80.
Four different relay teams, 4 x 100 shuttle hurdles, 4 x 100 meters, 4 x 400 meters and distance medley relay all came in fifth place
|TEAM RESULTS
|Boys
|1 Ridgewood HS 119
|2 NV – Old Tappan HS 96
|3 Northern Highlands Reg. HS 64
|4 Ramapo HS 316 50
|5 Fair Lawn HS 42
|5 Bergen County Tech 42
|7 Hackensack HS 37
|8 Pascack Valley HS 23
|9 Cliffside Park HS 5
|10 Tenafly HS 2
|Girls
|1 Northern Highlands Reg. HS 121
|2 Ridgewood HS 82
|3 NV – Old Tappan HS 80
|4 Tenafly HS 68
|4 Ramapo HS 68
|6 Pascack Valley HS 14
|7 Bergen County Tech 12
|8 Fair Lawn HS 10
|9 Hackensack HS 6
|10 Cliffside Park HS4
|11 Paramus HS 2
|ATHLETE
|PLACE
|4X100 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY
|01:18.2
|Relay Team
|5th
|4X100 METER RELAY
|54.24
|Relay Team
|5th
|4X200 METER RELAY
|01:55.1
|Relay Team
|7th
|4X400 METER RELAY
|04:35.7
|Relay Team
|5th
|DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
|15:08.6
|Relay Team
|5th
|HIGH JUMP
|4’4
|Francesca Mignano
|9th
|4’2
|Joie Kelly
|12th
|4’0
|Keira Tellado
|14th
|LONG JUMP
|14-3.25
|Francesca Mignano
|7th
|13-9.5
|Lee Dang
|10th
|11-2.25
|Keira Tellado
|15th
|DISCUS
|56-10
|Giselle Silva
|21st
|50-10
|Madison Clancy
|25th
|44-7
|Skylar Biamonte
|26th
|JAVELIN
|55-3
|Giselle Silva
|21st
|50-5
|Lindsey Polevoy
|24th
|46-9
|Queenie Asare-Gyan
|26th
|BOYS
|ATHLETE
|PLACE
|400 METER HURDLES
|59.54
|David Kriz
|3rd
|01:02.1
|Joseph Tufano
|11th
|01:10.7
|Peter Biscup
|19th
|4X100 METER RELAY
|46.74
|Relay Team
|4th
|4X200 METER RELAY
|01:37.9
|Relay Team
|4th
|4X1600 METER RELAY
|19:29.0
|Relay Team
|2nd
|4X400 METER RELAY
|03:34.3
|Relay Team
|2nd
|4X800 METER RELAY
|08:38.1
|Relay Team
|2nd
|DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
|11:59.7
|Relay Team
|6th
|HIGH JUMP
|5’6
|Jordan Nelson
|2nd
|5’4
|Cole Goodman
|9th
|LONG JUMP
|18-3
|Jake Golden
|7th
|17-10
|Dylan Decambre
|9th
|TRIPLE JUMP
|44-0
|Cole Goodman
|1st
|32-7
|Jake Golden
|13th
|32-3
|Aiden Napolean
|15th
|DISCUS
|84-3
|Jeremiah Ford
|15th
|77-11
|Cole Christiana
|18th
|68-5
|Noah Thomas
|21st
|JAVELIN
|136-1
|Cole Christiana
|6th
|78-10
|Leo Candelaria
|22nd
|74-10
|James Keefe
|24th
Like us on Facebook and follow us at @TAPintoHackensack and Twitter @HackensackTAP
Subscribe for free daily eNews delivered to your inbox