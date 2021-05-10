LATEST

HS Track: Bergen Tech Boys Fifth at Bergen County Relays – TAPinto.net

ORADELL, NJ  – Three second place relay finishes led the Bergen Tech boys track team to a fifth place finish in the Jack Yockers Bergen County Relays Friday and Saturday at River Dell High School.  

In the overall standings, the Knights finished in a tie with Fair Lawn for fifth place with 42 points in the boys standings of Division A, finishing behind Ridgewood (119 points), with Northern Valley (96) Old Tappan and Northern Highlands Regional, rounding out the top three.  

The Knights finished second in the 4 x 400, 4 x 800 and 4 x 1600 meter relays, each time behind division champion Ridgewood.  Jordan Nelson jumped 5’6 to finish second place in the high jump while triple jumper Cole Goodman captured the triple jump title, leaping 44 feet to come in first.

The Lady Knights finished came in seventh with 12 points, behind Division A winner Northern Highlands, with 121 points.  Ridgewood was second with 82 points and Northern Valley – Old Tappan was third with 80.

Four different relay teams, 4 x 100 shuttle hurdles, 4 x 100 meters, 4 x 400 meters and distance medley relay all came in fifth place

TEAM RESULTS
 
Boys 
 1 Ridgewood HS  119
 2 NV – Old Tappan HS  96
 3 Northern Highlands Reg. HS  64
 4 Ramapo HS 316 50
 5 Fair Lawn HS  42
 5 Bergen County Tech 42
 7 Hackensack HS  37
 8 Pascack Valley HS 23
 9 Cliffside Park HS 5
 10 Tenafly HS 2
 
Girls
 1 Northern Highlands Reg. HS  121
 2 Ridgewood HS 82
 3 NV – Old Tappan HS  80
 4 Tenafly HS  68
 4 Ramapo HS  68
 6 Pascack Valley HS  14
 7 Bergen County Tech  12
 8 Fair Lawn HS  10
 9 Hackensack HS 6
 10 Cliffside Park HS4
 11 Paramus HS  2
ATHLETE PLACE
4X100 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY  
01:18.2 Relay Team 5th
4X100 METER RELAY  
54.24 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY  
01:55.1 Relay Team 7th
4X400 METER RELAY  
04:35.7 Relay Team 5th
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY  
15:08.6 Relay Team 5th
HIGH JUMP    
4’4 Francesca Mignano 9th
4’2 Joie Kelly 12th
4’0 Keira Tellado 14th
LONG JUMP    
14-3.25 Francesca Mignano 7th
13-9.5 Lee Dang 10th
11-2.25 Keira Tellado 15th
DISCUS    
56-10 Giselle Silva 21st
50-10 Madison Clancy 25th
44-7 Skylar Biamonte 26th
JAVELIN    
55-3 Giselle Silva 21st
50-5 Lindsey Polevoy 24th
46-9 Queenie Asare-Gyan 26th
BOYS ATHLETE PLACE
400 METER HURDLES  
59.54 David Kriz 3rd
01:02.1 Joseph Tufano 11th
01:10.7 Peter Biscup 19th
4X100 METER RELAY  
46.74 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY  
01:37.9 Relay Team 4th
4X1600 METER RELAY  
19:29.0 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY  
03:34.3 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY  
08:38.1 Relay Team 2nd
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY  
11:59.7 Relay Team 6th
HIGH JUMP    
5’6 Jordan Nelson 2nd
5’4 Cole Goodman 9th
LONG JUMP    
18-3 Jake Golden 7th
17-10 Dylan Decambre 9th
TRIPLE JUMP    
44-0 Cole Goodman 1st
32-7 Jake Golden 13th
32-3 Aiden Napolean 15th
DISCUS    
84-3 Jeremiah Ford 15th
77-11 Cole Christiana 18th
68-5 Noah Thomas 21st
JAVELIN    
136-1 Cole Christiana 6th
78-10 Leo Candelaria 22nd
74-10 James Keefe 24th

Like us on Facebook and follow us at @TAPintoHackensack and Twitter @HackensackTAP 

Subscribe for free daily eNews delivered to your inbox

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top