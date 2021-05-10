HS Track: Bergen Tech Boys Fifth at Bergen County Relays – TAPinto.net

ORADELL, NJ – Three second place relay finishes led the Bergen Tech boys track team to a fifth place finish in the Jack Yockers Bergen County Relays Friday and Saturday at River Dell High School.

In the overall standings, the Knights finished in a tie with Fair Lawn for fifth place with 42 points in the boys standings of Division A, finishing behind Ridgewood (119 points), with Northern Valley (96) Old Tappan and Northern Highlands Regional, rounding out the top three.

The Knights finished second in the 4 x 400, 4 x 800 and 4 x 1600 meter relays, each time behind division champion Ridgewood. Jordan Nelson jumped 5’6 to finish second place in the high jump while triple jumper Cole Goodman captured the triple jump title, leaping 44 feet to come in first.

The Lady Knights finished came in seventh with 12 points, behind Division A winner Northern Highlands, with 121 points. Ridgewood was second with 82 points and Northern Valley – Old Tappan was third with 80.

Four different relay teams, 4 x 100 shuttle hurdles, 4 x 100 meters, 4 x 400 meters and distance medley relay all came in fifth place

TEAM RESULTS Boys 1 Ridgewood HS 119 2 NV – Old Tappan HS 96 3 Northern Highlands Reg. HS 64 4 Ramapo HS 316 50 5 Fair Lawn HS 42 5 Bergen County Tech 42 7 Hackensack HS 37 8 Pascack Valley HS 23 9 Cliffside Park HS 5 10 Tenafly HS 2 Girls 1 Northern Highlands Reg. HS 121 2 Ridgewood HS 82 3 NV – Old Tappan HS 80 4 Tenafly HS 68 4 Ramapo HS 68 6 Pascack Valley HS 14 7 Bergen County Tech 12 8 Fair Lawn HS 10 9 Hackensack HS 6 10 Cliffside Park HS4 11 Paramus HS 2

ATHLETE PLACE 4X100 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY 01:18.2 Relay Team 5th 4X100 METER RELAY 54.24 Relay Team 5th 4X200 METER RELAY 01:55.1 Relay Team 7th 4X400 METER RELAY 04:35.7 Relay Team 5th DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY 15:08.6 Relay Team 5th HIGH JUMP 4’4 Francesca Mignano 9th 4’2 Joie Kelly 12th 4’0 Keira Tellado 14th LONG JUMP 14-3.25 Francesca Mignano 7th 13-9.5 Lee Dang 10th 11-2.25 Keira Tellado 15th DISCUS 56-10 Giselle Silva 21st 50-10 Madison Clancy 25th 44-7 Skylar Biamonte 26th JAVELIN 55-3 Giselle Silva 21st 50-5 Lindsey Polevoy 24th 46-9 Queenie Asare-Gyan 26th BOYS ATHLETE PLACE 400 METER HURDLES 59.54 David Kriz 3rd 01:02.1 Joseph Tufano 11th 01:10.7 Peter Biscup 19th 4X100 METER RELAY 46.74 Relay Team 4th 4X200 METER RELAY 01:37.9 Relay Team 4th 4X1600 METER RELAY 19:29.0 Relay Team 2nd 4X400 METER RELAY 03:34.3 Relay Team 2nd 4X800 METER RELAY 08:38.1 Relay Team 2nd DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY 11:59.7 Relay Team 6th HIGH JUMP 5’6 Jordan Nelson 2nd 5’4 Cole Goodman 9th LONG JUMP 18-3 Jake Golden 7th 17-10 Dylan Decambre 9th TRIPLE JUMP 44-0 Cole Goodman 1st 32-7 Jake Golden 13th 32-3 Aiden Napolean 15th DISCUS 84-3 Jeremiah Ford 15th 77-11 Cole Christiana 18th 68-5 Noah Thomas 21st JAVELIN 136-1 Cole Christiana 6th 78-10 Leo Candelaria 22nd 74-10 James Keefe 24th

