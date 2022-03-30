HT This Day: April 2 1982 -- Argentina seizes Falklands | Latest News India

Argentina invaded and seized the British- ruled Falkland islands today in a brief battle with British soldiers that left one Argentine soldier killed and two others injured.

Navy sources said the operation was a complete “success” and that British Governor Rex Hunt had surrendered. Navy press Chief Hugo De Pierro confirmed that one Argentine naval officer died and two soldiers were injured during the fight.

There was no word of British casualties.

Argentina’s military Government later announced that the country’s armed forces had “recovered” the British-administered Malvinas (Falklands), South Georgia and South Sandwich islands “through a successful military operation”, adds AP, Reuter.

“The exercise of Argentine sovereignty over all the island territory and air and…