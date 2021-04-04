ENTERTAINMENT

Huawei Band 6 Price Launch Date In India Full Features Specs & 96 Workout Modes

The most popular and advanced technological electronic device manufacturing company Huawei has launched its new band with the name Huawei Band 6 in the market Malaysia on Friday and this band is the latest band which is offering by the company, The band contains several keys specifications and features which is that it comes with a big display and gives the user a battery life of up to two weeks and the band contains several features which are that it supports heart rate, sleep, SpO2 (blood-oxygen) with the feature of stress monitoring. The band supports other modes such as 96 workouts in which several modes are present such as it carries the notification of the incoming calls and messages along with many more features.

Contents hide
1 Huawei Band 6 Price
2 Huawei Band 6 Specifications

Huawei Band 6 Price

The newly launched Huawei Band 6 carries the price tag of Rs. 3,800 for the market of Malaysia and comes with the color options of Amber Sunrise, Forest Green, and Graphite Black colour variants. The band is available on the official website of the company and the official sale of the and will start from 4th April 2021, Sunday in the Malaysian market.

Huawei Band 6 Specifications

The band comes with many amazing and incredible specifications and features which is that it supports the display of 1.47-inch AMOLED with Full-View pixel 194×368 colour screen along with the screen-to-body ratio of 64 percent. The screen of the band is around148 percent bigger than its ancestor Band 4 and the band supports the UV-treated silicone strap with a weight of 18 grams and the and will give around two weeks of battery life but if you use the band in heavy usage then it will give you around 10 days of battery life. The band will give the user two days of battery life in just five minutes of charge.

Apart from this, the band supports the modes of 24×7 heart rate monitoring with sleep monitoring of Trusleep 2.0 along with the technology of TruRelax stress monitoring and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring. The band supports both android and iOS devices and supports around 96 modes of workout such as running, swimming, elliptical, rowing, treadmill along many more. The Huawei Band 6 carries the dimensions of 43×25.4×10.99mm with 5ATM water-resistant and supports the connectivity of Bluetooth v5.0 with a side button that is suitable for location support. Stay tuned with us for more related updates about the band.

