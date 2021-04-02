LATEST

Huawei Display: Huawei Launches Its First Desktop Monitor – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Huawei Display: Huawei Launches Its First Desktop Monitor - Times Of India - Tech Kashif

Chinese technology company Huawei has got into desktop monitor manufacturing and is ready with a product. The company has built a 23.8-inch monitor called Huawei Display 23.8” with an IPS display of 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display will have a 60Hz refresh rate, 72% colour gamut and a 178-degree viewing angle.
The monitor bears a dimension of 538.5mm x 425mm x 170mm and weighs a little more than 4 kg. It comes in only one colour option: Black. It comes with vertical tilt and can be bent downwards by 5 degrees and upwards by 22 degrees. There are three input ports on the device: VGA, HDMI and DC input.
The monitor is available for purchase from the Huawei Store from April 14, costing in the UK for £149.99. Other countries where Huawei will bring the monitor to are France and Germany in Europe and also the South East Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand and The Philippines. Preorders for the device come with a discount; if you place an order for the Huawei Display 23.8” between April 1 and 13, you’ll get £30 off and also a free Huawei MateDock 2.
The company had unveiled its new desktop PC, the MateStation S, recently. The new monitor may also come bundled with the PC which is expected to come soon to the world markets.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
457
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
443
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
436
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
414
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
394
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
387
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top