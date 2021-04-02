Huawei Display: Huawei Launches Its First Desktop Monitor – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Chinese technology company Huawei has got into desktop monitor manufacturing and is ready with a product. The company has built a 23.8-inch monitor called Huawei Display 23.8” with an IPS display of 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display will have a 60Hz refresh rate, 72% colour gamut and a 178-degree viewing angle.

The monitor bears a dimension of 538.5mm x 425mm x 170mm and weighs a little more than 4 kg. It comes in only one colour option: Black. It comes with vertical tilt and can be bent downwards by 5 degrees and upwards by 22 degrees. There are three input ports on the device: VGA, HDMI and DC input.

The monitor is available for purchase from the Huawei Store from April 14, costing in the UK for £149.99. Other countries where Huawei will bring the monitor to are France and Germany in Europe and also the South East Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand and The Philippines. Preorders for the device come with a discount; if you place an order for the Huawei Display 23.8” between April 1 and 13, you’ll get £30 off and also a free Huawei MateDock 2.

The company had unveiled its new desktop PC, the MateStation S, recently. The new monitor may also come bundled with the PC which is expected to come soon to the world markets.