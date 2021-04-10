Huawei Smart Screen V-Series TVs Price In India Launch Date Full Features & Specifications

The advanced technological electronic device manufacturing company Huawei has launched its brand new device with the name of Huawei Smart Screen V-series TVs in the Chinese market and the Smart Tv comes with the range from 55-inch to 85-inch. The TVs comes with the processor of a quad-core CPU with the support of an aluminium alloy frame which is placed inside a plastic back panel. Both models of the TVs carry a 4K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the model 55-inch comes with a 750 nits peak brightness and the other models support the 1,000 nits peak brightness. The newest TVs contains the operating systems of HarmonyOS with the support of LCD displays. Stick with us to collect all the latest updates and information about the Tv.
Huawei Smart Screen V series Price
The Huawei Smart Screen V 55 inch supports the price of Rs. 62,800 and the other models such as 65-inch contains the price of Rs. 91,300. the other models such as 75-inch come with the price of Rs. 1.59 lakh while the other option such as 85-inch carries the price of Rs. 2.5 lakh. All the TV models come with only one black colour variants and it will open for sale from 14th April in the Chinese market.
Huawei Smart Screen V series Specifications
The specifications and features of the Huawei Smart Screen V series are that it comes with four-screen size options such as 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch and the features and specifications of all the models are the same with some minor and little differences which make all the TVs different from each other. The TVs comes with a display of 4K 120Hz which runs on HarmonyOS and comes with the processor of quad-core CPU with Mali-G51 GPU. All the TVs supports 4GB RAM except for the 55-inch option because it carries 16GB storage and the other three contains 64GB storage.
The TVs supports the display of 55-inch which supports the peak brightness of 750 nits and the other models of the TV contain the peak brightness of 1,000 nits and it consists of a DCI-P3 colour space coverage of 92 per cent. The 55-inch variant supports a 2.1 setup which gives a 36W of total output and the 65-inch variant contains a 2.1.2 setup which delivers an output of 66W. The rest models such as 75-inch and 85-inch TVs support the setup of 3.1.2 which delivers an output of 75W. Apart from this, there are 24-megapixel cameras which is inbuilt in the Tvs with contains six microphones. It supports the connectivity of dual-band Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.1 and supports the ports of three HDMI with an AV and USB 3.0 with an RJ45. Stay tuned with us.