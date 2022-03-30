Huberdeau, Lomborg lead Panthers 7-4 over Canadiens

Huberdeau’s second goal, a backhander from the front, put the Panthers 5-4 ahead at 1:19 of the third period.

Marchment’s goal made it 6-4 with 5:17 to go, and Barkov added a blank-netter with 2:34 to go.

After trailing 4–1, Montreal scored three goals in 1:42 of the second period, two 31 seconds apart, to tie it.

Edmondson’s shot from the slot went into the close period of 4-2 with 3:36. Dauphin poked in a loose puck 31 seconds later and made it 4-3, and Dvorak scored from the left circle with 1:54 remaining.

Montreal had five shots in second.

The Panthers extended their lead to 3-1 when Bennett rebounded in 2:37 of second.

Lomborg’s second goal put Florida 4-1 ahead. Lomborg took a pass from Barkov in the slot…