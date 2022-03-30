Huberdeau, Lomborg lead Panthers 7-4 over Canadiens

Sunrise, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg both scored two goals and an assist to lead the Florida Panthers in a 7-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Sam Bennett and Alexander Barkov added a goal and an assist for the leaders of the Atlantic Division, who are tied with Carolina for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have 96 points, although Florida has one game in hand.

Mason Marchment also scored for the Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

It was a milestone night for Huberdew, who tied the NHL record for assists…