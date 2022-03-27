Hubert Davis on the Potential UNC-Duke Showdown

For the second time in the history of the Duke–UNC rivalry, the two teams are away from meeting in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke will play Arkansas on Saturday night and a place in the Final Four will be at stake. UNC plays on Sundays with the same stakes as St. Peters. And if both teams win, they will have the biggest game ever in the history of the sport’s greatest rivalry in New Orleans.

It’s still potentially a game away, which means that while the rest of the world is guessing, teams are trying to focus on the business at hand.

“One of the things I’ve talked to people a lot is that I gave them this Bible verse, Proverbs 4:25,” said UNC coach Hubert Davis. “And it says, ‘Keep your eyes straight ahead, ignore all sides…