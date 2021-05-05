LATEST

Hudson Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot – Associated Press

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) _ Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pearl River, New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.92. A year ago, they were trading at 80 cents.

