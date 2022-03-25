Huge Injury News About Ja Morant

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Jay Morant would be reevaluated in two weeks due to a knee injury (see tweet below from Shams Charnia of The Athletic).

Morant missed the team’s win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, and was already out for Thursday’s game with the Indiana Pacers.

The Grizzlies are in the middle of a sensational season that places them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are currently 50-23 in 73 matches played so far this season, and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Moreover, they are also very impressive 7-3 in their last ten matches played.

Morant made his All-Star Game debut last month.

