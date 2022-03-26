‘Huge loss for music’ as Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the rock group Foo Fighters has been remembered by the titans of the music industry as a “compassionate genius” and an “amazing musician” following his death.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

The band stated that it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked to respect their family’s privacy. The Bogota municipal government said in a statement that the city’s emergency center received a patient report of “chest pain” and sent an ambulance on Friday evening. Paramedics attempted to revive him but there was no response, and Hawkins was pronounced dead at a hotel in northern Bogota, the statement said. Tributes are being paid from…

