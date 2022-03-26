‘Huge loss for music’ as Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the rock group Foo Fighters has been remembered by the titans of the music industry as a “compassionate genius” and an “amazing musician” following his death.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

The band stated that it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked to respect their family’s privacy. Describing the news as “heartbreaking”, tributes poured in from the stalwarts of the music industry. Queen drummer Roger Taylor compared Hawkins’ death to “losing a younger favorite brother”. “He was a kindly talented man and an inspirational mentor to my son Rufus and the best friend that could ever be devastated,” he said. During this…

Read Full News