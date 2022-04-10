Huge party and pretty dress: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get married

The social wedding of the year is over: Brooklyn Beckham (23) married actress and billionaire daughter Nicola Peltz last night. The two reportedly signed a prenup as the fortunes of the Beckham (350 million) and Peltz (1.3 billion) families were far apart. Papa Peltz paid 3 million euros for the whole party.

Brooklyn Beckham’s (well-known) friend — the son of former footballer David and former Spice Girl Victoria — and actress Nicola Peltz had to gather early at Nelson Peltz’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. There were huge tents set up in the gardens to host a grand feast. The Jewish wedding began at 6 p.m. Nicola Peltz wore a beautiful Valentino dress she made at the designer’s headquarters.

