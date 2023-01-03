LATEST

Huge turnout.. 130,000 fans are looking for a ticket for Ronaldo’s presentation

Saw your site to sell your concert tickets to submit Portuguese international star Cristiano Ronaldoa huge public turnout, as the global legend is preparing to appear for the first time in the yellow jersey in front of fans and media from all over the world today, Tuesday, at the “Marsool Park” stadium in Riyadh at exactly 7 o’clock local time.

The site’s electronic queues reached more than 130,000 people looking for a ticket to watch the new star of victory, Cristiano Ronaldo, this evening, Tuesday, at the “Marsol Park” stadium.

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, Monday evening, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to join the ranks of Al-Nasr Club.

The Saudi club published footage of the arrival of the 37-year-old striker, the moment he was in the private aviation lounge at King Khalid International Airport, after he came to Riyadh with his family via a private plane.

And Al-Nasr club had announced the inclusion of Cristiano, last Friday, when he signed a contract in which he would wear the international shirt for two and a half seasons.

It is scheduled that the Portuguese star will wear the victory shirt during his presentation while giving a speech to the fans, in the ceremony, which will last for nearly two hours.

Tickets were offered to the public, and the ticket value amounted to 15 Saudi riyals, and the club announced that the ticket proceeds would go to the national “Ihsan” platform for charitable work.

