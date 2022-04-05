Huggy Woogie: What’s Viral YouTube and TikTok Video Game – And Police Warning Over Teddy Bear Song Explained

The Huggy Woogie video, which is also on YouTube, sounded alarm bells after a schoolboy was seen performing razor-toothed bear antics on the playground.

A razor-toothed blue teddy, known as Huggie Woogie, sings about ‘hugging and hitting’ in a video that has gone viral among children.

Police are now warning parents across the UK to take action after children under the age of five watched the video – which invites viewers to ‘take their last breath’.

Find out everything there is to know about the character of Huggies Woogie here.

What is Huggy Woogie?

Huggie Woogie is a blue bear-like character with fangs.