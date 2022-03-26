LATEST

Hugh Grant as the new Doctor Who is just the latest casting rumour playing havoc in the media

Posted on
hUgh Grant refutes rumors that he is in talks to take over as new doctor doctor who From Jodie Whitaker. in a special daily Mirror It was claimed last week that he was being roped in by the BBC to play the 14th Doctor for its 60th anniversary in 2023.

But this week Grant put an end to the speculation by writing on Twitter: “Nothing against Dr. W but I am. Don’t know where the story came from.”

The problem with unverified reports is – you can’t believe them. Casting rumors are always floating around in Hollywood. Is Tom Hardy the new James Bond? Is Taron Egerton joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe — specifically as Wolverine?

