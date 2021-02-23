Hugh Jackman’s memory on HBO Max promises a dark psychological thriller

HBO Max is set to rule our hearts with its slate for 2021 and things just get a bit more intense as audiences around the world cannot contain their excitement. Stars that remember Hugh jackman A release date in the lead role has arrived and the cast has shown great interest in cinephiles everywhere with their unique story.

Reminiscence is the story of Nick Bannister who is a detective of the mind and helps people lose memories of their past by going into this dark world to help their customers. All of this makes for a very interesting watch. In addition to Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalia Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojia Aria compose the cast of this sci-fi thriller.

What is truly a simple case for this investigator of the deepest lanes of mind rises beyond control as he uncovers a plot that could endanger his life. A simple thing can turn into an obsession and the lines between reality and imagination may blur somewhere in between. (Hmm where have we heard that kind of premise before?)

The reminiscence is written and directed by Lisa Khushi who makes her feature directorial debut with the film. He is also credited for directing some episodes of HBO’s dystopian fiction series Westworld.

Warner Bros. has turned to streaming options with HBO Max in the wake of the epidemic and many of its high-profile titles have been released directly on its streaming platform or with little difference between theatrical releases and TheMiracleTech releases.

Dispatch will release on 3 September 2021 in the United States and 25 August 2021 in international markets. It will be released in theaters on the same day and on HBO Max in the United States.